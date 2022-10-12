Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.81.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.65. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

