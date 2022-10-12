Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Stock Performance

FANH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,045. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

