FamilyParty Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FPC)

FamilyParty (FPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One FamilyParty token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FamilyParty has traded down 64% against the dollar. FamilyParty has a total market cap of $3,168.54 and $21,722.00 worth of FamilyParty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FamilyParty alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,062.40 or 1.00009689 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00041293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022798 BTC.

FamilyParty Profile

FamilyParty (CRYPTO:FPC) is a token. It launched on November 9th, 2021. FamilyParty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. FamilyParty’s official Twitter account is @familypartygame and its Facebook page is accessible here. FamilyParty’s official message board is medium.com/@familypartygame. The official website for FamilyParty is www.familyparty.io.

Buying and Selling FamilyParty

According to CryptoCompare, “FamilyParty (FPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FamilyParty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FamilyParty is 0.000317 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.familyparty.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FamilyParty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FamilyParty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FamilyParty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FamilyParty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FamilyParty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.