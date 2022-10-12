Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $181,035.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter launched on February 15th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 tokens. Faceter’s official website is fog.faceter.cam. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @faceterofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Faceter is https://reddit.com/r/faceterofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter (FACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Faceter has a current supply of 936,154,235 with 468,136,184.16 in circulation. The last known price of Faceter is 0.00038514 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fog.faceter.cam.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

