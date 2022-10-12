Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,580 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 199,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,535,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,505. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.