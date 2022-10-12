Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,356. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $191.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

