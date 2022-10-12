Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.87. 157,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average is $446.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.