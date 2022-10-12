Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.87. 157,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average is $446.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
