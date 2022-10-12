Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KLA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,653,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.89. 95,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,986. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $276.62 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.68.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

