Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

