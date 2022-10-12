Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.32. 826,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.