Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ACN traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.07. 1,698,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,322. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.53. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $249.93 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.