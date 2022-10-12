Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $319,198,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 6,365,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.