Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,461 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 149,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

