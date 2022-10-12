Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVH. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

