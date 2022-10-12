Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.
ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
NYSE ES opened at $74.43 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
Further Reading
