Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $74.43 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

