Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90 and a beta of -0.18. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

