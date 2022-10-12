Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target Cut to €91.50

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $63.20 on Monday. Euronext has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

