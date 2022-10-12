Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Holdings Trimmed by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd decreased its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 230,900 shares during the period. Euronav accounts for about 3.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Euronav worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $3,066,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Euronav by 1,626.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 935.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

Euronav stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 21,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.13. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.