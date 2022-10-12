Etherisc DIP Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.59 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $4.59 million and $46,579.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token is a token. It was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,442,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherisc DIP Token is https://reddit.com/r/etherisc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Etherisc DIP Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,742,107.60082117 in circulation. The last known price of Etherisc DIP Token is 0.01379698 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $47,983.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherisc.com/."

