Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

