Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ESCA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,404. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.21%.
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
