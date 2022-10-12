Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESCA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,404. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

