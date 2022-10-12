Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GN Store Nord A/S’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $46.91 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $201.45. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

