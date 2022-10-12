Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $670.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $670.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.56.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $519.91. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $512.59 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $639.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.06.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

