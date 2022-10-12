Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in September

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epazz Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,443. Epazz has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.