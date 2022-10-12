Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in September

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Epazz Stock Down 12.7 %
Shares of EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,443. Epazz has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Epazz Company Profile
