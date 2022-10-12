EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.20. 11,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,586. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.