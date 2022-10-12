Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 268.2% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

