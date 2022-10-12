Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.54

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 15882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Envista Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Envista by 32.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,598,000 after buying an additional 2,594,861 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Envista by 66.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Envista by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 52.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,529,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,480,000 after purchasing an additional 864,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 140.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

