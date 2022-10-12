Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 141.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,520. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

