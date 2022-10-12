Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5 %

ET traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 239,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,562,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

