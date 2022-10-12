ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Down 2%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 109,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,191,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

