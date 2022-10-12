Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,983. The firm has a market cap of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

