Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

