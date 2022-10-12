Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.
Endava Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.