Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,393. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.75 million. Research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

