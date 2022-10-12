Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.87

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $312.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

