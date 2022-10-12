Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.87

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $312.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

