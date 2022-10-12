Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 62.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

