Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELTK remained flat at $3.70 on Wednesday. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.