ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €6.42 ($6.55) and last traded at €6.34 ($6.46). 28,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.31 ($6.43).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

