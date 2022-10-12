ElonDoge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $973,991.69 (EDOGE)

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One ElonDoge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ElonDoge has a market capitalization of $973,991.69 and $42.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ElonDoge has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051733 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ElonDoge Profile

ElonDoge launched on May 19th, 2021. ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 tokens. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio. ElonDoge’s official message board is medium.com/elondoge. ElonDoge’s official website is elondoge.io.

ElonDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonDoge (EDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonDoge has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonDoge is 0 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elondoge.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ElonDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ElonDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

