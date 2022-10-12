Elk Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $354,104.51 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $354,104.51 and $67,323.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Elk Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 tokens. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/elkfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elk Finance is medium.com/elk-finance. The official website for Elk Finance is elk.finance.

Elk Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elk Finance (ELK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elk Finance has a current supply of 4,242,424 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elk Finance is 0.18926813 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $63,675.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elk.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using US dollars.

