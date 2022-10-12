Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 1,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

