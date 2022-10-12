Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.38. Electromed shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 9,707 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Electromed Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

