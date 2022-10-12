eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in eGain by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,628 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in eGain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 374,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

