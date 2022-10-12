EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 329.4% in September

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 329.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

