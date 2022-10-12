Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Down 79.1% in September

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 26,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edible Garden has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

About Edible Garden

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Edible Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

