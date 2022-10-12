Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Up 2%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$130.00 and last traded at C$129.50. 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.00.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.58.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($97.89) million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.