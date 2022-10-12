Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.22. 3,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,575. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

