EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of SATS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. EchoStar has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 395,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 243,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 44.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 152,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

