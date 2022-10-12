EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
EchoStar Price Performance
Shares of SATS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. EchoStar has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.90.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EchoStar
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.