Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Trading Down 0.9%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 5,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

