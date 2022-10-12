Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Increased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

