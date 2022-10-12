Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
