Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.